JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 42,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 85,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

