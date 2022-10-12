J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,793,718 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 77.3% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.