iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 197,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 209,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

