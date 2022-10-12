iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.23

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 46571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

