Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $268.74

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $268.74 and last traded at $268.76, with a volume of 4713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

