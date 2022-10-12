Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37.
