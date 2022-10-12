Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

