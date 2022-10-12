Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
NYSE:VLT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.