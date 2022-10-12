Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,954 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Incyte by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 19.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Incyte stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

