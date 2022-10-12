IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.03. IES shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IES Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 6.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 18.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IES by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

