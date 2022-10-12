Hoylecohen LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

