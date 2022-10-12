Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on November 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.