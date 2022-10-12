HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

