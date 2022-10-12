Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 8,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

GILD stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

