FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

