First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

