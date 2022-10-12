First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

