First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.20 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.18 and a 200-day moving average of $295.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.