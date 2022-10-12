Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

