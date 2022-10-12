Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

TSE EQX opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

