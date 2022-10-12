Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.43.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $20,667,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

