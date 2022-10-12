Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Trading Up 3.6%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.26 and last traded at $128.37. Approximately 3,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.82 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 23.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $373,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 49.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 36.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

