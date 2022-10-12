Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $470.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $370.00 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

