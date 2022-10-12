Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,754 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

