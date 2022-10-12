Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

