Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 34.01%. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

