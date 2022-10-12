Csenge Advisory Group Sells 757 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.