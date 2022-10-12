Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,739 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OKE opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

