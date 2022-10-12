Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,404 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $162.04.

