Csenge Advisory Group Sells 215 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $226.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.