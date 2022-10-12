Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

