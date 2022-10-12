Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,953 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

