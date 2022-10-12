Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 524 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.