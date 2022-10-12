Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.