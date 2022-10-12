Csenge Advisory Group Invests $434,000 in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.46% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter worth about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter worth about $1,974,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:EPV opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

