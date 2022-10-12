Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.1 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.