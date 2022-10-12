Csenge Advisory Group Has $629,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

