Csenge Advisory Group Has $476,000 Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after buying an additional 10,315,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,201,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,535,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 466,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

