Csenge Advisory Group Has $420,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $171.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

