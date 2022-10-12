Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.12 and a 200-day moving average of $513.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

