Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTM stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $192.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.