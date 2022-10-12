Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.