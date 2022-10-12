Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

