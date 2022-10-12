Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $201.78 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

