Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.05% of Pampa Energía worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.35 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.