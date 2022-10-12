Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIDO opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

