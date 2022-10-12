Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,028 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

