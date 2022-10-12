Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,207,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

