CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $1.58. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 42,116 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.