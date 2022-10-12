Contrasting First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Bank and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Dividends

Profitability

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Bank pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 33.84% 12.77% 1.36% Orrstown Financial Services 24.94% 12.06% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $98.87 million 2.76 $35.43 million $1.72 8.17 Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.02 $32.88 million $2.84 8.17

First Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orrstown Financial Services. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats First Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

